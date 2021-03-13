Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

