Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. CL King boosted their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

