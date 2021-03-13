Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Up 5.1%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.55 and last traded at $180.73. 432,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 509,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

