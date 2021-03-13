Insider Buying: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Purchases $101,025.30 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Director Elizabeth Huebner acquired 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

APRN stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

