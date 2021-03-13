Insider Buying: Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) Insider Purchases 234 Shares of Stock

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT) insider Robin Archibald purchased 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,682 ($61.17) per share, with a total value of £10,955.88 ($14,313.93).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robin Archibald purchased 256 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, with a total value of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99).

Shares of CGT opened at GBX 4,660 ($60.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,677.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,604.33. The stock has a market cap of £629.99 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,960 ($64.80).

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

