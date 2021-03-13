Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £133.60 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook acquired 10 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,336 ($17.45) per share, with a total value of £133.60 ($174.55).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,297.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,168.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.03).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

