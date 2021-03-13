Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases 5,546 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,846 ($24.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,684.72. The company has a market cap of £8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,824.29 ($23.83).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

