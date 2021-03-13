Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys A$981,750.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable bought 654,500 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$981,750.00 ($701,250.00).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

