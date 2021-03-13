Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

