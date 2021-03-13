Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $64,512.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $64,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

