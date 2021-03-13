Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $173.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.15 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

