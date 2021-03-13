Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $239,739.68 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $239,739.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after buying an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $10,074,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

