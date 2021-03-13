Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLDR opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

