Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $20,866.68 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $20,866.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,245,691.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

