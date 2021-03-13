Insider Selling: Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY) Director Ronald Husband sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 969,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,354.90.

CVE:ELY opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$146.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.

About Ely Gold Royalties

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

