Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mandy Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.