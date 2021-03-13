Insider Selling: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 250 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $14,280.00.

Evergy stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.