Insider Selling: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells 4,180 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $23,408.00.

PBPB stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

