Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $230.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

