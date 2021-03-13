Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

