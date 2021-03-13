Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.85 Million

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce sales of $349.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.60 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $354.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock remained flat at $$68.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

