Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

