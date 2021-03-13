Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.42. 17,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,324. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.