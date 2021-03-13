International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

