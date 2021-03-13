International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,021,700 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 11th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.

Shares of BABWF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

