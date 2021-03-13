International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.57

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 111287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.