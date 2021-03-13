International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

IP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. 65,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,748. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

