International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.