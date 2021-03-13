Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

