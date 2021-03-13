Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000.

NASDAQ PTH opened at $164.75 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.15.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

