Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $198,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

