Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the February 11th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PSCU stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $66.41.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.