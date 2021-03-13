InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,618.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $298,496.58 and approximately $117,618.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00680495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,392,729 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

