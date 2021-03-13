Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 462 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 725% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Shares of GHL opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $18.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GHL. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

