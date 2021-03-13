Investors Purchase High Volume of Affimed Call Options (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 581% compared to the typical volume of 472 call options.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 500.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 397,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.