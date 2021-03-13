Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average volume of 299 call options.

REG stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 219.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

