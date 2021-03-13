Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,900% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $47.81 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

