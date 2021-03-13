Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Hits $28.87 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $129.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.03 or 0.00652376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

