Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $61.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

