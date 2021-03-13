IOST Market Capitalization Hits $730.03 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $730.03 million and approximately $340.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00048716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00666523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00024839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025047 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

