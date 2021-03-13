Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif Sells 65,737 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after buying an additional 253,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after buying an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

