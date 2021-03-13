iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

