iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after buying an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,830,074 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23.

