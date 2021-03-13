iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $99.69 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.