iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $58.54. 13,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.