iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 11th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

