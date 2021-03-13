iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.