iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

