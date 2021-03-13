iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 237.5% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of IBTE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

