iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the February 11th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 868,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 179,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,719. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

